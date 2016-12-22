Le site du Premier ministère, premier

Accueil |Autres | De Quoi j’me Mêle |

Jeudi 22 Decembre 2016
Le portail du Premier ministre a été primé comme meilleur site Internet dans la catégorie Ministère lors de la cérémonie Algeria Web Awards 2016 organisée le 18 décembre 2016 à l'hôtel El Aurassi.

