SIGNATURES - RENCONTRES SILA 2017
stand BARZAKH
Jeudi 26 Octobre 2017 00:00
DATE AUTEUR
Jeudi 26 octobre 17h - Nourredine Saâdi
Vendredi 27 octobre 15h - Nourredine Saâdi 15h - Maïssa Bey
Samedi 28 octobre 16h30 - Kaouther Adimi15h - Amin Zaoui
Dimanche 29 octobre. Matinée: Kaouther Adimi disponible, pour les journalistes
Mercredi 1er novembre 15h - Malika Rahal 15h - Samir Toumi15h - Lahouari Addi
Jeudi 2 novembre 14h - Kamel Daoud
Jeudi 2 novembre (L'Arbre à dires, librairie) 18h - Présentation de «La Soif»réédition du premier roman d'Assia Djebar paru à l'origine en 1957 aux éditions Julliard.Jalila Djennane-Imalhayene (fille d'Assia Djebar) / Amina Bekkat / Sofiane Hadjadj
Vendredi 3 novembre 15h - Kamel Daoud 15h - Adlen Meddi
Samedi 4 novembre 15h - Adlen Meddi 15h - Amin Zaoui
