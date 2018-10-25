 Prévisions pour le 26 Octobre 2018

 Adrar Min 15 °C Max 26 °C
 Laghouat Min 5 °C Max 20 °C
 Batna Min 7 °C Max 18 °C
 Biskra Min 12 °C Max 24 °C
 Tamanrasset Min 14 °C Max 24 °C
 Tlemcen Min 12 °C Max 24 °C
 Alger Min 13 °C Max 27 °C
 Saïda Min 11 °C Max 23 °C
 Annaba Min 15 °C Max 25 °C
 Mascara Min 11 °C Max 26 °C
 Ouargla Min 12 °C Max 24 °C
 Oran Min 13 °C Max 26 °C
 Illizi Min 13 °C Max 25 °C
 Tindouf Min 17 °C Max 28 °C
 Khenchela Min 8 °C Max 18 °C
 Mila Min 10 °C Max 25 °C
 Ghardaïa Min 10 °C Max 21 °C
PROGRAMME CINÉMA

Salle Ibn Zeydoun-Oref

Jeudi 25 Octobre 2018 00:00
Jeudi 25 octobre 2018 Equaliseur 2 à 13h, La Nonne à 15h, Taxi 5 à 18h et En eaux troubles à 21h. Prix du ticket est 600 da.

