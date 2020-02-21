{{ temperature }}° C / {{ description }}

Cinémathèque algérienne

Cycle Martin Scorsese

Dans le cadre de ses cycles hebdomadaires, la Cinémathèque algérienne organise pour cette semaine le cycle Martin Scorsese, en programmant cinq classiques du grand réalisateur américain: New York New York, Ranging Bull, Mean Streets, Taxi Driver et un film inédit Boxcar Bertha, réalisé en 1972.
Programme de la semaine
- Dimanche 23 février
13h00: Taxi Driver 1h47 (1976)
15h00: New york New York 2h37 (1977)
- Lundi 24 février 2020
13h00: Boxcar Bertha 1h25 (1972)
15h00: Raging bull 2h02 (1980)
- Mardi 25 février 2020 (séance réservée aux enfants)
13h00: Chaplin the Kid (1921)
15h00: Chaplin soldat (1918)
16h00: Bélier magique (film fantastique algérien de Sadek El Kebir)
- Mercredi 26 février 2020
13h00 : Mean Streets 1h45 (1973)
15h00 : Boxcar Bertha 1h25 (1972)
17h00 : Taxi Driver 1h47 (1976)
- Jeudi 27 février 2020
13h00 : Raging bull 2h02 (1980)
15h00 : Mean Streets 1h45 (1973)
17h00 : New york New York 2h37 (1977)
Pour toute information, appelez le responsable de la programmation de la cinémathèque d’Alger au 021 73 82 68, la direction au 021 73 75 50 ou par message sur la page facebook de la cinémathèque d’Alger

