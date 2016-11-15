302 Found

Sellal reçoit à Ryadh le directeur du Fonds saoudien des investissements publics

Mardi 15 Novembre 2016 14:35
Le Premier ministre Abdelmalek Sellal, a reçu mardi à Ryadh le directeur du Fonds saoudien des investissement publics, Yasser Erramiane. L’audience s’est déroulée en présence du ministre de l’Industrie et des Mines, Abdeslem Bouchouareb, et celui de l'Agriculture et du Développement rural, Abdesslam Chelghoum, qui accompagnent le Premier ministre dans sa visite officielle en Arabie Saoudite. Auparavant, M. Sellal a été reçu par le serviteur des Deux Lieux Saints le roi Salmane Ibn Abdelaziz Al Saoud avant de recevoir, à son tour, le ministre d’Etat saoudien aux Affaires étrangères, Nizar Ibn Oubeid Madani. 

