Près de 480 étudiants étrangers formés à l'INTTIC d'Oran
Mercredi 07 Decembre 2016 15:55
Près de 480 étudiants étrangers ont été formés à l'Institut national des télécommunications et des Technologies de l'Information et la Communication d'Oran (INTTIC) depuis sa création en 1971, a-t-on appris mercredi lors d'une journée "Portes Ouvertes" sur cet établissement. Au total, 478 étudiants étrangers de 36 nationalités africaines et arabes, ont été formés à l'INTTIC depuis sa création en 1971, a-t-on expliqué, lors d'une présentation au cours de cette journée "Portes ouvertes", organisée dans le cadre de la journée africaine des télécommunications, célébrée le 7 décembre de chaque année.
