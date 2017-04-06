Accueil |L'info en continu |

L'armée syrienne annonce "six morts" dans les frappes américaines

Vendredi 07 Avril 2017 08:20
L'armée syrienne a annoncé vendredi que les frappes américaines contre une base aérienne du centre du pays avaient fait six morts et d'importants dégâts matériels, sans préciser s'il s'agissait de victimes civiles ou militaires. 

