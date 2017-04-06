L'armée syrienne annonce "six morts" dans les frappes américaines
Vendredi 07 Avril 2017 08:20
L'armée syrienne a annoncé vendredi que les frappes américaines contre une base aérienne du centre du pays avaient fait six morts et d'importants dégâts matériels, sans préciser s'il s'agissait de victimes civiles ou militaires.
