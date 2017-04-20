Au moins 44 morts dans un accident de bus en Inde
Mercredi 19 Avril 2017 08:35
Au moins 44 personnes ont péri mercredi dans un accident de bus en Inde dans l'Etat montagneux d'Himachal Pradesh, dans le nord du pays, a indiqué à l'AFP un responsable local. "Un bus privé est tombé dans un ravin (...) Selon les dernières informations dont je dispose, 44 personnes ont été tuées", a déclaré Rohan Chand Thakur, responsable administratif du district de Shimla.
