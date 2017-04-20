Accueil |L'info en continu |

Au moins 44 morts dans un accident de bus en Inde

Mercredi 19 Avril 2017 08:35
Taille du texte : Decrease font Enlarge font

Au moins 44 personnes ont péri mercredi dans un accident de bus en Inde dans l'Etat montagneux d'Himachal Pradesh, dans le nord du pays, a indiqué à l'AFP un responsable local. "Un bus privé est tombé dans un ravin (...) Selon les dernières informations dont je dispose, 44 personnes ont été tuées", a déclaré Rohan Chand Thakur, responsable administratif du district de Shimla.

Suivez ces commentaire via le flux RSS Réactions (0)

total :| Affiché :

Réagir à cet article

Entrez le code que vous voyez dans l'image s'il vous plait:

Captcha