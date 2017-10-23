Accueil |Sports |

DORTMUND

Kevin Trapp pisté?

Lundi 23 Octobre 2017
Le Borussia Dortmund qui a prolongé jusqu'en 2021 son portier Roman Bürki, chercherait une doublure, à en croire son directeur sportif Michael Zorc. Ce dernier a confirmé que le BVB souhaitait maintenir sa confiance à Bürki mais verrait d'un bon oeil l'arrivée d'une doublure expérimentée. «Nous souhaitons installer Bürki en numéro un dans les buts. Nous sommes à la recherche d'une doublure en revanche,», a confié Zorc au micro de Sky Sports Allemagne. Ainsi, Timo Horn (Cologne) et surtout Kevin Trapp (PSG) se trouveraient dans le viseur du Borussia Dortmund.

