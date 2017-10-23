Accueil |Sports |

PRÉPARATION DU MONDIAL 2018

Nigeria-Argentine le 14 novembre en amical

Lundi 23 Octobre 2017 00:00
Taille du texte : Decrease font Enlarge font

La sélection nigériane, qualifiée à la prochaine Coupe du monde 2018 en Russie, affrontera l'Argentine en amical le 14 novembre à Krasnodar (Russie), a annoncé avant-hier soir la Fédération nigériane (NFF) sur son site officiel. Cette rencontre interviendra quatre jours après le dernier match du Nigeria aux qualifications du Mondial 2018, le 10 novembre face à l'Algérie au stade Chahid-Hamlaoui de Constantine (20h30) pour le compte de la 6e et dernière journée. L'Argentine de Lionel Messi, qualifiée également au Mondial russe, avait déjà affronté les «Super Eagles» en amical à deux reprises en 2011 (défaite 4-1 et victoire 3-1). Lors du Mondial 2014 au Brésil, l'Albiceleste avait remporté son duel face au Nigeria (3-2) en match comptant pour le premier tour du tournoi.

Suivez ces commentaire via le flux RSS Réactions (0)

total :| Affiché :

Réagir à cet article

Entrez le code que vous voyez dans l'image s'il vous plait:

Captcha